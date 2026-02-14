Home
Latest
T20 World Cup
Cricket
▼
International
Leagues
Domestic
Football
▼
Leagues
International
Hockey
Off Beat
▼
WWE
Social Buzz
Gossip
Digital
Other Sports
▼
Tennis
Mountaineering
Motorsport
MMA
Basketball
Esports
Golf
Videos
Athletics
Squash
Boxing
Baseball
Olympics
☰
Digital
Ravi Ashwin gives strange advice to team India on facing Usman Tariq
Pakistan-India encounter is scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday
By Web Desk
February 14, 2026
Comments
Submit
LATEST NEWS
Suryakumar Yadav mimics Usman Tariq’s bowling action
Will Australia make grand comeback after upset defeat against Zimbabwe?
Indian media dubs Pakistan's spin-bowling as threat to defending champions
Indian media continues to target Pakistan's Usman Tariq
More From Digital
Ahmed Shehzad's emotional breakdown points to loopholes in Pakistan cricket
Pakistan's 'trump card' Usman Tariq set to trouble India
Pakistan beat USA to ignite hopes for India clash
Babar Azam or Usman Khan? Who should Khawaja Nafay replace in playing XI?
PSL 11: Rawalpindi takes over as Multan Sultans’ new identity
ICC delegation’s visit to Pakistan exposes Indian media propaganda
Does Babar Azam deserve to be in Pakistan's playing XI at T20 World Cup?
Pakistan's nervy victory over Netherlands raise concerns for T20 World Cup remainder
Comments