Tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2026 match sold out: SLC

India's Shubman Gill walks back after his dismissal during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 21, 2025. — AFP

COLOMBO: The tickets for the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between fierce rivals Pakistan and India have been sold out, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Saturday.

The SLC made the announcement through its official social media platforms, as an advisory for fans to not visit the designated ticket counters for Sunday's blockbuster fixture, as well as Sri Lanka's group-stage match against Australia, scheduled to be played the following day in Pallekele.

"Match tickets for the upcoming games between Sri Lanka vs. Australia and India vs. Pakistan have been sold out," SLC said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the public is kindly advised not to visit the ticket counters seeking tickets for these matches," it added.

For the unversed, the upcoming fixture faced uncertainty after the Government of Pakistan publicly barred its national men's cricket team from taking the field against India.

The decision prompted several high-level negotiations, including an International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation's visit to the country, following which the Pakistan government reversed its decision, giving the lucrative fixture a go-ahead.

Both teams enter the blockbuster encounter unbeaten in the group stage. Pakistan secured victories against the Netherlands and the USA, while India defeated the USA and Namibia.

The stage is set for another thrilling encounter between arch-rivals.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have clashed eight times, with India leading 7-1.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar and Mohammed Siraj.