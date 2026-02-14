T20 World Cup 2026: Group D points table after South Africa crush New Zealand

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (centre) greets New Zealand players after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: Last edition's runners-up South Africa registered a thumping seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the Group D match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Put into bat first, New Zealand registered a formidable total of 175/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a viral fifth-wicket partnership between Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell.

Chapman remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with a 26-ball 48, studded with six fours and two sixes, while Mitchell made 32 off 24 deliveries, comprising two fours and a six.

Besides them, opener Finn Allen also made a notable contribution to the Blackcaps' total with a 17-ball 31, laced with four fours and two sixes.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking four wickets for 40 runs in his four overs, while Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch and Maharaj made one scalp apiece.

In response, South Africa made light work of the 176-run target as they chased it down for the loss of just three wickets and 17 balls to spare, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by their captain Aiden Markram.

The right-handed opener spearheaded South Africa's pursuit with a blazing half-century, top-scoring with 86 off 44 deliveries, studded with eight fours and four sixes.

Markram was equally supported by the fellow batters Quinton de Kock (20), Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, 21 each, while experienced David Miller helped him steer South Africa over the line with an unbeaten 24 off 17 deliveries.

The seven-wicket victory marked South Africa's third in the T20 World Cup 2026 and lifted them to the top spot in the Group D standings with six points in three matches, while New Zealand slipped to second with four points in as many games.





Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate South Africa 3 3 0 6 1.477 New Zealand 3 2 1 4 0.701 UAE 2 1 1 2 -1.030 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 -0.555 Canada 2 0 2 0 -1.526

Despite securing three consecutive victories, the Proteas have not mathematically qualified for the Super Eights stage as New Zealand and third-placed United Arab Emirates (UAE) both can amass six points each by winning their remaining respective fixtures, which would bring the net run rate into consideration.

New Zealand next face Canada, while UAE will lock horns with Afghanistan and South Africa, respectively.

Afghanistan and Canada, fourth and fifth in the standings respectively, may as well qualify for the next stage by winning their remaining fixtures comprehensively, besides hoping for New Zealand and UAE to lose their remaining matches.