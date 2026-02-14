PCB Chairman Naqvi reaches Colombo ahead of Pakistan-India clash

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (centre) pictured at a hotel in Colombo on February 14, 2026. — PCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi arrived here on Saturday ahead of the blockbuster ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between fierce rivals Pakistan and India, scheduled to be played here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

According to the details, Naqvi was welcomed by Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Sunil Kumar Gamage at the team hotel here as he received a ceremonial reception, which featured traditional drums and dance performances.

Following his arrival here, the PCB Chairman is also expected to hold an important meeting with the national men's cricket team.

Notably, he was accompanied by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, PCB COO Sumair Ahmad and Pakistan Super League (PSL) CEO Salman Naseer.

The development came just hours after sources told Geo News that Naqvi and International Cricket Council (ICC) President Jay Shah are set to witness the high-octane India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash together.

Officials from the ICC, along with representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), are also expected to be present at the stadium.

PCB and BCCI officials will reportedly share the same venue, while Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that guests from other cricket boards will attend the match as well.

Both teams enter the blockbuster encounter unbeaten in the group stage. Pakistan secured victories against the Netherlands and the USA, while India defeated the USA and Namibia.

The stage is set for another thrilling encounter between arch-rivals.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have clashed eight times, with India leading 7-1.