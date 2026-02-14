T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa crush New Zealand to top Group D

South Africa's Aiden Markram (centre) celebrates scoring a half-century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026. — ICC

AHMEDABAD: Marco Jansen's four-wicket haul, followed by Aiden Markram's unbeaten half-century, led South Africa to a thumping seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the 24th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

The Proteas made light work of the 176-run target as they struck the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and 17 balls to spare, courtesy of their captain Markram.

Markram spearheaded South Africa's pursuit with a blazing half-century, top-scoring with 86 off 44 deliveries, studded with eight fours and four sixes.

He was equally supported by the fellow batters Quinton de Kock (20), Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs, 21 each, while experienced David Miller helped him steer South Africa over the line and to their third consecutive victory in the 20-team mega event with an unbeaten 24 off 17 deliveries.

For New Zealand, Lockie Ferguson, James Neesham and Rachin Ravindra could pick up a wicket apiece.

Put into bat first, the Blackcaps finished at 175/7 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a 74-run partnership between Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell.

The Blackcaps got off to a spirited start as their in-form opening pair of Finn Allen and Tim Seifert raised 33 runs in 3.2 overs before Jansen gave South Africa their first breakthrough by dismissing the latter, who made 13 off nine deliveries with the help of one six and a four.

Allen then shared a brief 24-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra (13) before both fell victim to Jansen in the sixth over, bringing the total down to 58/3.

The right-handed opener remained a notable run-getter for New Zealand, scoring a 17-ball 31, laced with four fours and two sixes.

New Zealand then suffered another setback in the next over when Keshav Maharaj cleaned up Glenn Phillips (one) and thus slipped further to 64/4.

Following the slump, Chapman and Mitchell launched a recovery by putting together 74 runs for the fifth wicket before both perished in quick succession.

Chapman remained the top-scorer for New Zealand with a 26-ball 48, studded with six fours and two sixes, while Mitchell made 32 off 24 deliveries, comprising two fours and a six.

Experienced all-rounder James Neesham then added valuable runs at the backend with an unbeaten 23-run cameo, coming off 15 deliveries and featuring three boundaries.

Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, taking four wickets for 40 runs in his four overs, while Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch and Maharaj made one scalp apiece.