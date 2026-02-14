T20 World Cup 2026: Yadav responds to Agha's 'we want Abhishek to play' remarks

This collage of pictures shows India captain Suryakumar Yadav (left) and Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha. — AFP

COLOMBO: India captain Suryakumar Yadav responded to Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha's recent statement, in which he expressed hope for the explosive left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma to play the blockbuster ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match between the two fierce rivals.

The top-ranked T20I batter, who has represented India in 39 T20Is, missed their second group-stage match against Namibia due to a stomach issue and was uncertain for the highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan, scheduled to be played here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Sharma fell ill on the eve of India's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against the United States of America (USA), during which he bagged a golden duck and did not take the field during the second innings.

He was later hospitalised due to the same reason, but was seen accompanying his teammates during their match against Namibia.

Meanwhile, Agha, during the pre-match press conference earlier today, described the left-hander as a quality player and acknowledged his growing stature in international cricket.

He emphasised that Pakistan are ready to take on the strongest possible Indian XI. The Pakistan skipper also addressed concerns surrounding Sharma's recent illness.

"He's obviously a good player and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to compete against the best team they have. I hope he's recovering well and is available for the match," Agha said.

Later, when Yadav came out to address the pre-match press conference for India, he was asked to address the remarks made by his Pakistan counterpart, Agha.

The 35-year-old, in response, made a cheeky comment, hinting at fulfilling their hope.

"If Pakistan want Abhishek Sharma to play, he will play," he said with a smile.