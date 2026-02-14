Jos Buttler joins Babar, Kohli, Rohit in elite T20I club

The collage of photos shows England's wicketkeeper batter Jos Buttler (left) and star Pakistan batter Babar Azam. — AFP

KOLKATA: Former England captain Jos Buttler has etched his name alongside Pakistan star Babar Azam and Indian icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the elite T20I run-scorers club during England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash against Scotland at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Despite being dismissed cheaply for just three runs off four deliveries, Buttler became only the fourth international batter to surpass 4,000 runs in T20I cricket, also cementing his position as England’s top run-scorer in the format.

The milestone came in his 150th T20I, at a strike rate of 148.58, which includes one century and eight fifties.

The top T20I run-scorer title still belongs to former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who has scored 4,566 runs in 141 matches at a strike rate of 128.29, including three centuries and 39 fifties.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hold the second and third spots, respectively.

Most runs in T20I cricket career:

Babar Azam (Pakistan) — 4566

Rohit Sharma (India) — 4231

Virat Kohli (India) — 4188

Jos Buttler (England) — 4000*

Paul Stirling (Ireland) — 3895

Meanwhile, England secured their second win in the group stage, keeping their Super Eight hopes alive, thanks to an unbeaten 63-run knock from Tom Banton. Batting first, Scotland posted 152 before being bowled out, setting a modest target.

England started shakily, losing both openers early in the powerplay. Phil Salt fell for just two runs off three balls, and Buttler was dismissed cheaply for three off four deliveries.

Jacob Bethell and Banton then steadied the innings, adding 66 runs in a crucial partnership. Bethell scored 32 off 28 balls, featuring two boundaries and a six, before being dismissed by Oliver Davidson, leaving England at 79-3 in 9.3 overs.

Captain Harry Brook fell for four, putting England in a tricky spot, but Sam Curran joined Banton to add a vital 46-run partnership, pushing the team past the 100-run mark.

Banton continued his form, reaching his fifty and finishing unbeaten on 63 off 41 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes.

Curran contributed 28 off 20 balls before being dismissed by Brad Wheal, and Will Jacks sealed the victory with the winning runs, remaining unbeaten on 16 off 10 balls, including a four and a six.