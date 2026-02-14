T20 World Cup 2026: South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against New Zealand

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (second from right) and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (second from left) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

AHMEDABAD: South Africa have won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand in the 24th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.

Head-to-head

New Zealand and South Africa have come face-to-face 18 times in T20Is, with the Proteas leading the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while the Black Caps have won seven matches.

Matches: 18

South Africa: 11

New Zealand: 7

Form Guide

Both South Africa and New Zealand enter the crucial Group D fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 with decent momentum in their favour as the Proteas have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while the Blackcaps have three triumphs in as many games.

The two sides made triumphant starts to their respective campaigns, having won each of their first two matches.

South Africa thumped Canada before edging past Afghanistan after two Super Over Eliminators.

New Zealand, on the other hand, registered comfortable victories over Afghanistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Blackcaps are currently at the summit of the Group D standings with four points in two matches, just ahead of the Proteas due to a superior net run rate.

South Africa: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

New Zealand: W, W, L, W, L