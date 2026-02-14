Tottenham Hotspur appoint Igor Tudor as interim boss after sacking Thomas Frank

Juventus coach Igor Tudor during the warm up before the match on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

Igor Tudor will take over as Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager until the end of the season, the north London club said on Saturday, three days after Thomas Frank was sacked following a poor run of results.

Tudor said he recognises the responsibility of his role and is determined to deliver consistent performances

"I understand the responsibility I have been handed and my focus is clear. To bring greater consistency to our performances and compete with conviction in every match," Tudor said.

Tottenham, who are five points above the relegation zone, sacked their previous manager, Frank, earlier this week after a poor run of results in the Premier League.

Following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, who led them to the Champions League final, Frank was Tottenham's fifth full-time manager.

According to BBC Sport, Spurs wanted an interim manager in place before the Monday training session.

The BBC reported that Tudor’s experience of making an immediate impact at previous clubs was kept in mind during the appointment.

The Croatian could be considered for the job permanently if he impresses in the role.

Tudor was sacked by Juventus in October 2025, after an eight-match winless streak. They drew five consecutive games in all competitions before slumping to three losses in a week to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio.

Under Tudor, 47, Juventus finished in fourth in Serie A last season and secured their place in the Champions League.

Igor Tudor, who used to play as a centre-back, spent nearly a decade as a player at Juventus, helping them win Serie A twice and reach the final of the Champions League.

The candidates for a permanent job at Tottenham Hotspur included former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, and his deal with the United States men's national football team runs until this summer's World Cup.

Roberto de Zerbi, who left the job at Marseille by mutual consent earlier this week, is also a potential candidate.