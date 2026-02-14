Canadian Victoria Mboko eyes second WTA 1000 title after reaching Doha final

Canada's Victoria Mboko celebrates after winning her semi final match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko on February 13, 2026. — Reuters

Canadian Victoria Mboko has made it to the final in Doha, and she is in search of the second WTA 1000 title of her career since she won the trophy in her homeland last year.

It has been an outstanding week to the Canadian who has created a series of marvelous performances to earn her a place in the showpiece on Saturday in Qatar.

Mboko brought down the up-and-coming star Mirra Andreeva and then defeated current Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, highlighting her experience against some of the biggest players on the tour.

The 19-year-old has hit the ball with power all through the tournament with a lot of composure, much beyond her age.

Her maturity has shown as much as her shot-making, and it still shines through when it is most needed.

In an interview following her semi-final win, Mboko confessed that she was yet to accept her sudden ascent.

“It’s kind of crazy,” she said.

“I think this came relatively fast, but it’s a nice feeling. I don’t really set goals for myself because I like to surprise myself along the way. You never know what’s going to happen in tennis. I think just being positive with myself, whatever happens, it’s all part of the process.”

Due to her run in Doha, Mboko will secure her first top ten in her career. She now has a date with Karolina Muchova in the final of the last day of the week, the first WTA 1000 title of the season, and her first encounter with the latter on the court.