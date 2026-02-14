Alvaro Arbeloa confirms Kylian Mbappe fit for Real Sociedad clash

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal against Rayo Vallecano on February 1, 2026. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe has been declared fit for Real Madrid ahead of Saturday’s LaLiga clash with Real Sociedad, manager Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed on Friday.

Mbappe, who has hit the net in all competitions 38 times this season, had also caused concern earlier in the week when he spent two days in the gym outside the main group at the Valdebebas complex, Madrid.

In recent months, the France international has been dealing with a recurring left knee issue, which has caused his absence in major matches such as the Champions League game against Manchester City and only a small participation in the Spanish Supercopa.

Nevertheless, Arbeloa dispelled concerns about the availability of the forward, unveiling that on Friday, Mbappe had a full-fledged training session alongside his teammates.

“Yes, Kylian is fine,” Arbeloa said at his pre-match press conference. “He’s trained with the group and he’s available for tomorrow’s game.”

Madrid go into the match one point off the top of the league, and with their previous seven LaLiga victories, they are leaders of the pack.

Their home manifestation is in contrast to their recent tough times in Europe, such as the 4-2 loss at Benfica that made them fail to reach the top eight level in the Champions League group stage.

Real Sociedad comes in good shape as the team has not lost any of the 11 matches under a new coach, Pellegrino Matarazzo.

Another area that Arbeloa also touched on is speculation about captain Dani Carvajal, where he insists that he has constant communication with the defender as he prepares to be fit.