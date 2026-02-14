England beat Scotland by five wickets to keep Super Eight hopes alive

Tom Banton of England celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Scotland at Eden Gardens on February 14, 2026 in Kolkata, India. — AFP

KOLKATA: England secured their second win in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating Scotland by five wickets at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, keeping their Super Eight hopes alive.

Chasing a modest target, England got off to a rocky start, losing both openers early in the powerplay.

Brandon McMullen dismissed Phil Salt for just two runs off three balls, while Brad Currie sent back wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler cheaply for three off four deliveries.

Jacob Bethell and Tom Banton steadied the innings with a solid partnership, adding 66 runs and easing early pressure.

Bethell played a crucial knock of 32 off 28 balls, featuring two boundaries and a six, before being dismissed by Oliver Davidson at 79-3 in 9.3 overs.

England’s captain Harry Brook fell for four runs off as many balls, leaving the team in a tricky situation. Sam Curran then joined Banton to forge a crucial 46-run partnership, helping the side cross the 100-run mark.

Banton continued his fine form, raising his fifty and finishing unbeaten on 63 off 41 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Curran contributed 28 off 20 deliveries with one four and two sixes before being dismissed by Brad Wheal.

Will Jacks sealed the victory, hitting the winning runs and remaining unbeaten on 16 off 10 balls, including a four and a six.

England chased the target in 18.2 overs, finishing at five wickets down, and kept their Super Eight campaign alive with this vital win.

Batting first, Scotland got off to a promising start but lost momentum quickly. Opener George Munsey fell cheaply for four off six balls, including a boundary off Jofra Archer.

In the same over, Archer struck again, dismissing Brandon McMullen for a second-ball duck, leaving Scotland reeling at 18-2 in just 2.5 overs.

Michael Jones and skipper Richie Berrington then rebuilt the innings with a steady partnership. Jones was eventually dismissed by Sam Curran for a brisk 33 off 20 deliveries, which included five fours and a six.

Berrington joined forces with Tom Bruce to put together a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket, easing the pressure and taking Scotland past the 50-run mark.

Bruce fell for 24 off 18 balls, featuring a four and a six, dismissed by Liam Dawson, leaving Scotland at 113-4 in 12.4 overs.

The Scottish innings faltered in the middle overs, losing wickets in quick succession.

Skipper Berrington fell for 49 off 32 balls, including five fours and two sixes, to Adil Rashid, while Michael Leask was dismissed for one, again by Dawson.

Rashid then struck twice more, removing Matthew Cross for eight and Mark Watt for two, leaving Scotland in deep trouble at 127-8 in 16 overs.

Jamie Overton claimed Brad Wheal for two, while the innings concluded with Brad Currie run out for two. Oliver Davidson remained unbeaten, scoring a valuable 20 off 15 balls with two fours and a six.

For England, Adil Rashid was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3/36 in four overs. Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer took two wickets each, while Sam Curran and Jamie Overton chipped in with one wicket apiece.