'Hope he’s recovering well': Agha wants Abhishek Sharma to play blockbuster clash

COLOMBO: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has praised India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma ahead of their high-voltage clash in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Agha described the left-hander as a quality player and acknowledged his growing stature in international cricket.

He emphasised that Pakistan are ready to take on the strongest possible Indian XI. The Pakistan skipper also addressed concerns surrounding Sharma’s recent illness.

“He’s obviously a good player and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to compete against the best team they have. I hope he’s recovering well and is available for the match,” Agha said.

The Indian opener was hospitalized with a stomach infection, which ruled him out of India’s previous match against Namibia — a contest the defending champions won comfortably by 93 runs.

According to reports, the left-handed batter was admitted to a private hospital in the capital for two days as he recovered from the illness.

Sharma’s health concerns first surfaced during India’s opening T20 World Cup fixture against the USA in Mumbai. After being dismissed for a first-ball duck, he did not return to the field during the USA’s unsuccessful run chase.

India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate later confirmed that the batter was dealing with a stomach bug.

“Abhi still has a few issues with his tummy,” ten Doeschate had said. “We are hopeful that he’ll be available for the game in two days’ time.”

Despite the recent setback, Sharma has been a formidable force in the shortest format. In 39 T20Is, he has amassed 1,297 runs at a staggering strike rate of 194.95, including eight half-centuries and two centuries.

Against Pakistan, Sharma has scored 110 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 189.65, including one half-century.