Fabio Wardley to defend WBO title against Daniel Dubois in Manchester showdown

An undted picture of Fabio Wardley. — Instagram/ fabiowardley

Fabio Wardley will defend his world heavyweight title in the first instance against Daniel Dubois in an all-British fight on Saturday, 9 May, at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester.

Wardley, who is 31 years old, became WBO champion in November when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt, rather than defending it against the Ipswich fighter.

Dubois, 28, is already an IBF champion, and the confrontation between two of the most feared hitters in Britain is brewing.

Wardley emphasised his self-confidence and will to confront the hardest rivals in the heavyweight category.

"I've never been in this game to play around. I'm committed to big fights only,” Wardley said.

"I'm the champion, this is a voluntary defence, and I chose this. One thing you can't ever say about me is I've shied away from a challenge.

"I've always gone looking for the biggest tests, and I'd back myself against anyone in this division.

"This is one of the biggest fights that can be made in the heavyweight division right now and the best part is, it doesn't need the extra stuff, this fight sells itself."

In September 2024, Dubois halted compatriot Anthony Joshua but was beaten by the IBF title by Usyk at Wembley in July 2025, his second loss to the Ukrainian.

Promoter Frank Warren described the bout as "another piece of British heavyweight history being made".

"This is quite simply the most exciting and explosive fight available for Fabio's first defence of his WBO world title, and it tells you everything about him that this is the fight he demanded,” he added.