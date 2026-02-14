PCB chief Naqvi, ICC head Shah to watch India-Pakistan clash together

The collage of photos shows Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin naqvi and International Cricket Council (ICC) chief Jay Shah. — AFP/ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and International Cricket Council (ICC) Chief Jay Shah are set to witness the high-octane India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash together at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, sources confirmed to Geo News on Saturday.

Officials from the ICC, along with representatives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), are also expected to be present at the stadium.

PCB and BCCI officials will reportedly share the same venue, while Sri Lanka Cricket has confirmed that guests from other cricket boards will attend the match as well.

Both teams enter the blockbuster encounter unbeaten in the group stage. Pakistan secured victories against the Netherlands and the USA, while India defeated the USA and Namibia.

The stage is set for another thrilling encounter between arch-rivals.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have clashed eight times, with India leading 6-1 and one match ending in no result, underscoring the intensity and unpredictability of this rivalry.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.