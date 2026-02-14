An collage of Briton Jack Pinnington Jones(left) and Marin Cilic. Instagram, — jack.pj_/marincilic



Briton Jack Pinnington Jones ended a run of remarkable performances at the Dallas Open in the quarter-finals when experienced Marin Cilic beat the 22-year-old 6-1, 6-4 in only 78 minutes on Friday.

Pinna Jones, who had fought two rounds of qualifying to make the main draw, had already recorded eye-catching wins, such as a stunning victory over world number 20 of Italy Flavio Cobolli and number 68 of the Americas Eliot Spizzir, to make his first ATP Tour quarter-final.

The former world number three Cilic, 37, defended Pinnington Jones early in the game, claiming five consecutive games that ruled the first set.

The Croat took a decisive break in the fifth game in the second, and maintained his nerve in wrapping up the match, despite serving two break points to win.

Cilic will confront the winner of the all-American confrontation between Taylor Fritz, the top seed, and Sebastian Korda in order to reach the final.

Pinnington Jones will climb 43 points up the ATP rankings, advancing to 138th position after a memorable week on the court.

The Briton has been in very good shape since his premature departure at the Australian Open in January, making the final of the Soma Bay Challenger in Egypt, and his four-match winning streak in Dallas, which included the best victory of his career over Cobolli.

Pinnington Jones had already decided not to play his senior year at Texas Christian University after finishing his junior year last May, devoting himself to full time professional tennis.