Pakistan skipper Agha backs 'trump card' Usman Tariq ahead of India clash

Salman Agha (left) and Usman Tariq of Pakistan celebrate the win during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between against USA at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 10, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha expressed full confidence in his team as they prepared for their highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

During the pre-match press conference, Agha was asked about concerns surrounding spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action. The captain dismissed the controversy, highlighting Tariq’s clearance and composure.

“There has been talk about Usman Tariq’s action. He has been cleared twice, so I don’t know why the discussion continues. It does not affect him at all,” Agha said.

“You cannot stop anyone’s opinion; everyone is entitled to speak,” he added, acknowledging the scrutiny players face from the public and media.

The all-rounder expressed hope that the players would shake hands, unlike during their three Asia Cup matches in Dubai last year.

“The game should be played in the true spirit of the game,” said Agha. “It has been the norm in cricket for years, but whatever way they want, we will only know tomorrow.”

On team balance and collective responsibility, the top-order batter emphasised the value of each squad member.

“For us, all players are the same. You all have made Usman Tariq; he is a trump card for us,” he stated, praising Tariq as a key asset for Pakistan.

Turning to preparations for the high-profile clash, Agha expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness.

“We are ready to play good cricket. We are in tune with the conditions and know the pitch. All 15 players are important; anyone can play,” he said, underlining the depth of the squad.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s past World Cup encounters with India, Agha acknowledged historical challenges while focusing on learning from them.

“Our record has not been great, but we have learned from history and will try to play well tomorrow,” he admitted, confirming that the final playing XI will be decided after assessing the pitch conditions.

When asked about India’s formidable batting lineup and the threat posed by star batter Babar Azam, Agha remained composed and confident.

He acknowledged Azam’s current form but emphasised that Pakistan’s focus remains on executing their own game plan.

“Babar Azam is scoring runs, but it is not a concern for us. Hopefully, he continues to score tomorrow as well,” he said, showing respect for the opponent while staying focused on his own team.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have clashed eight times, with India leading 6-1 and one match ending in no result, underscoring the intensity and unpredictability of this rivalry.

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.