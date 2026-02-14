Rodri charged by FA over referee comments after Tottenham draw

Manchester City's Rodri during the match against Fulham in Premier League on February 11, 2026. — Reuters

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo Hernández Cascante (Rodri) is accused by The Football Association (FA) of making remarks about referee Robert Jones after Manchester City drew 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Rodri is entitled to reply to the charge before February 18. In case of conviction, the punishment will be decided by an independent regulatory body because the rule book does not define what should be done to media statements.

Possible result is suspension. City had to be frustrated following the giving away of a 2-0 lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, especially on the equalising goal.

It seemed that with replays, Dominic Solanke was shown kicking through the back of the leg of Marc Guéhi in the build-up, thus enabling Spurs to save a point.

The FA have not specified which of Rodri's comments has earned the charge.

After the match, Rodri stated, “I know we won too much and the people don't want us to win, but the referee has to be neutral.

“It's not fair because we work so hard. When everything is finished, you are frustrated.

“It's one game and another game and another game and it's not possible.

“Honestly, I never speak about referees, I respect their job massively. But they have to pay attention to these things.

“He kicked the leg, it's so clear. It's two, three games in a row and I don't know why.”

Jurgen Klopp, the former manager of Liverpool FC, was banned for two matches in April 2023 after making comments about referee Paul Tierney.