England win toss, elect to bowl first against Scotland in T20 World Cup

Scotland captain Richie Berrington (left) and England's Harry Brook at the toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 14, 2025. — ICC

KOLKATA: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Currie. Brad Wheal.

Head-to-Head

England and Scotland have faced each other once previously in T20 cricket, with the match ending in a no result.

Matches played: 1

England won: 0

Scotland won: 0

No result: 1

Form Guide

England will look to bounce back after their recent defeat to the West Indies, following a T20I series win over Sri Lanka and a nail-biting victory against Nepal.

Scotland, meanwhile, will aim to build on the momentum from their win over Italy after losing their opening match of the tournament against a Caribbean side.

England: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Scotland: W, L, L, L, W