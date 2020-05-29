Signal Iduna Park played host to Borussia Dortmund against Schalke last weekend as the German Bundesliga became the first major European league to restart after the coronavirus shutdown. Photo: AFP

With Italy's Serie A on Thursday setting a date for its return from the coronavirus shutdown and the English Premier League also now agreed on when to resume, AFP Sport casts a glance at the situation for football leagues across Europe:

- Leagues restarting -

The German Bundesliga was the first major European league to return on May 16, but the Faroe Islands came back before that. Football is also being played again in Estonia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, while Belarus was the one country on the continent where it never went away during the coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday, Italy's sports minister confirmed that Serie A will return on June 20, while La Liga in Spain will resume its season in the week beginning June 8.

Here are confirmed restart dates elsewhere:

Denmark -- May 28

Poland -- May 29

Serbia, Ukraine -- May 30

Austria -- June 2

Portugal -- June 3

Slovenia -- June 5

Croatia, Greece -- June 6

Spain -- week beginning June 8

Turkey -- June 12

Norway -- June 16

Italy -- June 20

Russia -- June 21

Finland -- July 1

- Still awaiting green light -

The Premier League on Thursday announced the date of June 17 for its return, although that remains "provisional" for now, according to chief executive Richard Masters.

He admitted the date "cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority."

Meanwhile, the Swiss league will vote on Friday whether to give the green light for a resumption on June 20.

Confirmed restart dates of football across Europe