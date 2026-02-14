Zac Gallen re-signs with Arizona Diamondbacks on one-year deal

An undated picture of Right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen. — Reuters

Right-handed pitcher Zac Gallen is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks on a one-year contract after testing free agency, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

The Athletic reports that the agreement includes a price of 22,025,000, which is equivalent to the price of the qualifying offer that Gallen had previously refused in Arizona. The report also stated that the salary of 14 million will be deferred.

Gallen, who is 30, finished the most difficult season of his career. In 2025, he had 13-15 in 33 starts with a rank of 4.83 and 175 strikeouts along with 66 walks.

The defeats, the earned-run average and walks were career highs in the negative categories of the veteran right-hander.

Gallen has been one of the dependable starters in Arizona despite the hardships of the previous season. In 2023, he received All-Star honours and was third in the voting for the National League Cy Young Award, after making a mark of 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA.

In 1976 alone, he had a 220-strike career-high and 47 walks in 210 innings in 34 games. During his career in the major league, he has had 176 appearances, all in the form of starts, with the Miami Marlins and the Diamondbacks.

He holds a 66-52 record with a 3.58 ERA. Besides his third-place Cy Young finish in 2023, Gallen finished in 9th and 5th place in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Arizona will seek to have Gallen bounce back in 2026 as they would seek to stay competitive in the National League.