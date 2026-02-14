T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland Crush Oman by 96 runs to claim first win

Josh Little of Ireland celebrates dismissing Mohammad Nadeem of Oman during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 match between Ireland and Oman at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 14, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: Ireland claimed their first victory in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 by defeating Oman by 96 runs, effectively knocking them out of the tournament, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging total of 236, Oman were bowled out for 139 in 18 overs, thanks to a brilliant display from the Irish bowling unit.

For Oman, Aamir Kaleem top-scored with a quick 50 off 29 balls, including five fours and two sixes, while Hammad Mirza added 46 off 37 deliveries, featuring six fours and one six. Other batters struggled to make a significant impact.

From Ireland, Josh Little was the pick of the bowlers registering figures of 3/16 in four overs. Matthew Humphreys and Barry McCarthy notched up two while George Dockrell chipped in with one wicket as well.

Batting first, Ireland got off to a shaky start as they lost opener Tim Tector early in the first over after scoring just five off four deliveries from Shakeel Ahmed.

The team slipped further when Ross Adair and Harry Tector were dismissed for 14 each, leaving Ireland reeling at 45-3 in five overs.

Skipper Harry Tector and Curtis Campher steadied the innings with a decent partnership, but Campher fell for 12 off seven balls, including two fours, to Aamir Kaleem.

The innings gained momentum when Lorcan Tucker joined Gareth Delany, both attacking aggressively against Oman’s bowling.

Runs flowed freely as Ireland crossed the 100-run mark, with Delany in scintillating form. He raised his fifty and shared a crucial 101-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Tucker.

Tucker himself was unstoppable, pushing the team past 150 runs while reaching his 11th T20I half-century. Delany eventually fell for 56 off 30 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes, caught by Shah Faisal.

Ireland finished strongly with late fireworks. George Dockrell remained unbeaten on 35 off just nine balls, smashing five sixes, while Tucker stayed not out with 94 off 51 deliveries, including 10 fours and four sixes, helping Ireland post a commanding total.