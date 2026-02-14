Chris Paul retires after 21 NBA seasons

An undated picture of Twelve-time All-Star guard Chris Paul. — Instagram/ cp3

Twelve-time All-Star guard Chris Paul has announced his retirement from the NBA after 21 seasons in the league.

The 40-year-old confirmed his decision on Instagram on Friday, writing: “This is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball.”

Paul, who had previously indicated this would be his final campaign, said he was filled with “so much joy and gratitude” as he closed the chapter on his playing career.

"As I write this, it's hard to really know what to feel, but for once -- most people would be surprised -- I don't have the answer lol. But, mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude!,” Paul added.

"While this chapter of being an 'NBA player' is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life."

The Toronto Raptors waived Paul earlier in the day after having acquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade with the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline last week.

The relocation was considered a financial one. Throughout a long and illustrious career, Paul is second in NBA history in both assists (12,552) and steals (2,728), only being surpassed by John Stockton, a Hall of Famer, in both lists.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has called him one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and complimented his leadership as President of the Players Association.

Paul was the 2006 Rookie of the Year and a two-time Olympic gold medalist who was named to the NBA 75th anniversary team. In 2021, he made it to the Finals once with the Phoenix Suns but still retired without an NBA title.