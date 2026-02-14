T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam speaks out ahead of blockbuster India match

Babar Azam attends a practice session on the eve of ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands, at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Former Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam has spoken ahead of the highly anticipated blockbuster clash against India, scheduled to take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking with an international sports platform, Azam reflected on the unmatched intensity and global attention that accompanies a Pakistan-India encounter.

He emphasised the pressure these matches bring—not just from fans, but from the responsibility of representing the nation on a massive stage.

“Like you said, a Pakistan-India match is always high intensity. The whole world and the fans are involved. Even with so many people watching, it plays out on different levels, and expectations naturally rise,” Babar said.

Drawing from his own experience, the 31-year-old stressed the importance of maintaining composure and managing expectations.

He highlighted how staying calm and not getting distracted by external opinions can make a crucial difference, especially for younger players navigating the hype of high-profile encounters.

“I’ve been part of many matches, and we’ve learnt that the more we stay cool, relaxed, and don’t listen to what people say, the better it is. Youngsters often get excited and talk about it, but if you stay easy and tension-free, it always works in your favour,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that both teams remain unbeaten in the group stage so far. Pakistan has registered victories over the Netherlands and the USA, while India has defeated the USA and Namibia.

Historically, India and Pakistan have met 16 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup encounters, the two sides have clashed eight times, with India leading 6-1 and one match ending in no result.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.