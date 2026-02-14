Khaka, Wolvaardt lead South Africa to T20I series win over Pakistan

Ayabonga Khaka of South Africa celebrates with team mate Tazmin Brits after taking the wicket of Richa Ghosh of India (not pictured) during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Final match against India at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on November 02, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. — AFP

BENONI: Ayabonga Khaka's incisive bowling and an unbeaten 40 off 29 balls from captain Laura Wolvaardt powered South Africa to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the rain-curtailed second T20I at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

The hosts restricted Pakistan to 100 for 9 in a 14-over contest and chased down the target with four balls to spare, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 101, South Africa got off to a solid start with Tazmin Brits and Sune Luus putting together a 30-run partnership before Luus fell LBW to Sadia Iqbal.

Brits continued to find the boundaries, while Wolvaardt settled in, the pair adding 36 for the second wicket to keep the asking rate under control.

Pakistan struck back in the middle overs, claiming the wickets of Brits and Dane van Niekerk, leaving South Africa needing 30 off the final four overs.

However, Wolvaardt remained composed, guiding the chase with smart placement and running.

She shared a crucial partnership with Marizanne Kapp before Nadine de Klerk sealed the win with a boundary in the 13.2nd over.

Earlier, rain delays had shortened the game, but South Africa’s bowlers struck early after opting to field.

Marizanne Kapp removed Muneeba Ali, while Masabata Klaas dismissed Gull Feroza and Eyman Fatima as Pakistan slumped to 28 for 3 inside the revised powerplay.

A run-out soon after further dented Pakistan’s momentum.

The disciplined South African attack continued through the middle overs, with contributions from Kayla Reyneke and Nonkululeko Mlaba, before Khaka delivered the decisive blow at the death.

Her three-wicket burst ensured Pakistan never gained a foothold, despite a late surge of 22 runs in the final three overs, which left them short of a defendable total.

With this win, South Africa now lead the series 2-0, putting them in a commanding position to clinch the three-match T20I series.