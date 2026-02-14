Weather update ahead of Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan speaks to Abhishek Sharmaand Shubman Gill during the Asia cup match against India at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — AFP

COLOMBO: The stage is set for another high-voltage encounter as arch-rivals Pakistan and India prepare to face off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

However, weather conditions could play a decisive role in the much-anticipated clash, with rain forecast in the lead-up to the scheduled start of play.

According to the latest updates, between 4:00 PM and 5:00 PM (Sri Lanka time) — just before the scheduled toss — conditions at the venue appeared challenging, with persistent rain and high humidity likely to influence proceedings.

At 4:00 PM, light rain was reported with the temperature at 29°C, although the RealFeel temperature was slightly higher at 31°C, indicating muggy conditions. Cloud cover stood at 94%, suggesting heavily overcast skies above the ground.

Humidity was recorded at 70%, with a dew point of 23°C, reinforcing the sticky atmosphere. Winds were blowing from the north-northeast at 15 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h, which could assist seam bowlers early on.

Visibility remained stable at 10 kilometres, while the cloud ceiling was measured at 1,200 metres. Air quality was categorised as poor, and 0.7 mm of rain had already been recorded.

By 5:00 PM, conditions deteriorated slightly. The temperature dipped marginally to 28°C, with a RealFeel of 30°C, while humidity rose sharply to 79%, making conditions more oppressive. Rain intensity increased, with 2.5 mm recorded during the hour.

Visibility reduced to 6 kilometres, and the cloud ceiling lowered to 600 metres, indicating thicker cloud cover over the stadium. Winds remained steady at 15 km/h, with gusts continuing up to 26 km/h.

Looking ahead to the match window between 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM, conditions are expected to remain cloudy and humid.

The temperature is forecast to hover between 27°C at 7:00 PM and 26°C at 8:00 PM, although it may feel closer to 29°C due to humidity levels of around 81%.

A steady north-easterly breeze of 13 km/h is predicted, with gusts reaching 28–30 km/h, which could offer slight assistance to seamers under lights. Cloud cover is expected to remain at 100%, while visibility should improve to around 8 kilometres.

The dew point of 23°C indicates significant moisture in the air, suggesting dew could become a factor later in the evening, potentially impacting bowlers’ grip and fielding conditions.

It is pertinent to mention that both teams remain unbeaten in their group-stage matches. Pakistan registered victories over the Netherlands and the USA, while India defeated the USA and Namibia.

Historically, India and Pakistan have faced each other in 16 T20 Internationals, with India winning 13 and Pakistan three.

In T20 World Cup history, the two sides have clashed eight times, with India leading the head-to-head 6-1, while one match ended in no result.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.