New Zealand vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, NZ vs SA Match 24

New Zealand and South Africa face off in the 24th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 14. 2026.

AHMEDABAD: The 24th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between New Zealand and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Historically, New Zealand and South Africa have faced each other 18 times in the T20I format, with the Proteas leading the head-to-head record with 11 victories, while the Black Caps have won seven matches.

Squads

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs.