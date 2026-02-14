England vs Scotland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, ENG vs SCO Match 23

England and Scotland face off in the 23rd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 14. 2026. — Geo Super

KOLKATA: The 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between England and Scotland here at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Historically, England and Scotland have faced each other once in the T20 format, with neither side registering a win as the match ended in a no result.

Squads

England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood.

Scotland: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Bradley Wheal.