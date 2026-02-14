Ireland vs Oman Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, IRE vs OMA Match 22

Ireland and Oman face off in the 22nd match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on February 14. 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 22nd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Ireland and Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Saturday.

Oman have won the toss and elected to field first against Ireland.

Historically, Ireland and Oman have faced each other seven times in T20Is, with Ireland leading the head-to-head record 5-2.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(c/wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys and Joshua Little.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal and Shakeel Ahmed.