Pakistan finalise coaching panels for U-16, U-20 and national football teams

Pakistan men's football team poses for a picture ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers match against Tajikistan on June 11, 2024. — PFF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has finalised coaching staff for multiple national assignments, including the under-16, under-20, senior men's and women's teams, a source privy to developments confirmed to Geo News on Friday.

Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Essa has been appointed head coach of the men's under-16 side for the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament, scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan from April 24 to 30.



Jaffar Khan will serve as goalkeeping coach, while Muhammad Arshad and Nadeem have been named assistant coaches.

Pakistan's under-16 team will travel to Kazakhstan in April to compete in the UEFA development event.

For the SAFF Under-20 Championship in Maldives, slated to run from March 23 to April 3, former national team coach Shahzad Anwar has been named head coach of the under-20 side.



Mohammad Habib will act as assistant coach, Sheikh Hamdan has been included in the coaching panel, and Noman Ibrahim will serve as goalkeeping coach.

In women's football, Adel Rizki returns as head coach of the national team for the FIFA Women’s Series 2026. He will be assisted by Mahnaz Sadeghi and Solmaz Azimian, while Ahsanullah has retained his role as goalkeeping coach.

For the senior men's national team, Nasir Ismail and Walid Javaid Khan have been appointed to the coaching staff and will work alongside head coach Nolberto Solano.



AFC A Licence holder Muhammad Aslam Khan has been named goalkeeping coach of the national side, the source added.