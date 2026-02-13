Bush Hamdan set to become Dolphins QB coach: reports

An undated photo of Mississippi State associate head coach Bush Hamdan. — X

The Miami Dolphins are hiring Mississippi State associate head coach Bush Hamdan as the team's quarterbacks coach, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Hamdan only landed the Mississippi State position in December and was also to coach the team's wide receivers.

The 40-year-old has 17 years of coaching experience, largely in the college ranks. Most recently, he was the quarterbacks coach at Missouri from 2020-22 and the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, Boise State, in 2023 and moved to Kentucky as OC in 2024.

Hamdan has one year of coaching experience in the NFL, having served as the QBs coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 when Matt Ryan threw for 4,095 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

The Bush Hamdan hire was not the Dolphins' first attempt to fill the quarterbacks coach position.

Miami originally hired former Broncos head coach and Packers offensive assistant Nathaniel Hackett before he took the offensive coordinator position under new Arizona Cardinals' head coach Mike LaFluer.

The Dolphins also wanted to interview Detroit Lions offensive assistant Bruce Gradkowski for the quarterbacks coach position, but the Lions blocked the interview, according to multiple reports.

Hamdan faces an uncertain quarterbacks' room in Miami, where the future of starter Tua Tagovailoa is still up in the air. Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said Thursday at a fan event that the Dolphins are "getting close to a decision" on Tagovailoa and that the team would be looking at other quarterbacks in this year's draft.

Quinn Ewers, a seventh-round pick in last year's draft, is the other quarterback currently under contract in Miami.

Regardless of the Tagovailoa decision, Sullivan said he expects significant competition among quarterbacks.

"I don't know what the future holds right now, and I told Tua that. We're working through some things," Sullivan said. "What I can tell you is that we're going to infuse competition into that room, whether Tua is part of the room, whether he's not part of the room. We're going to infuse competition into that room, like we will do in every other position," Sullivan said.

"... You can rest assured that we will add competition to that room, one way or the other, to make it the best that we can."