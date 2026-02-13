Peshawar Zalmi rope in Shahnawaz Dahani for PSL 11 after players auction

Multan Sultans' Shahnawaz Dahani celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL 9 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on February 23, 2024. — PSL

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi on Friday announced the inclusion of right-arm national pacer Shahnawaz Dahani to their squad for the upcoming 11th edition of the tournament, scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise made the announcement through its official social media handles by sharing an animated poster of Dahani, who has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 11 T20Is.

"Fresh pace, right-arm variety, and plenty of promise. [Shahnawaz Dahani] is set to electrify the [Yellow Storm] with his signature celebration. Welcome to your new home," Zalmi captioned the banner.

Notably, Zalmi did not announce the amount at which they signed Dahani, who went unsold at the first-ever players auction of the PSL despite having a base price of Rs11 million.

The 2017 champions, who had retained Babar Azam, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad and Ali Raza in Platinum, Silver, Gold and Emerging categories, respectively, further bolstered their squad by roping in 10 cricketers at the auction, including James Vince, Michael Bracewell and Kusal Mendis.

Despite adding 10 players to their core at the auction, Zalmi had enough resources left in the purse to add Dahani, who has featured in four PSL seasons for now rebranded Rawalpindi, picking up 39 wickets at a remarkable average of 20.84.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 11:



Babar Azam (PKR 7.00 crores), Sufiyan Muqeem (PKR 4.48 crores), Abdul Samad (PKR 2.8 crores), Ali Raza (PKR 1.96) and Aaron Hardie (Direct Signing), Aamir Jamal (PKR 1.9 crores), Mohammad Haris (PKR 2.20 crores), Khalid Usman (PKR 60 lacs), Abdul Subhan (PKR 62.5 lacs), James Vince (PKR 3.00 crore), Michael Bracewell (PKR 4.20 crores), Kusal Mendis (PKR 4.2 crores), Iftikhar Ahmed (PKR 1.80 crores), Nahid Rana (PKR 60 lacs), Mirza Tahir Baig (PKR 60 lacs), Shahnawaz Dahani (Direct Signing).