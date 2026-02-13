Daniel Cormier finally finds out why UFC snubbed Arman Tsarukyan

An undated photo of UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan. — Instagram/arm_011

Daniel Cormier has finally found out why Arman Tsarukyan was not given a title shot against the current lightweight champion, Ilia Topuria.

Currently, Arman is not in the ideal spot, with UFC not interested in giving him an opportunity against the champion at 155 pounds.

Tsarukyan is the No.1 contender for a shot at the lightweight title, and he has strengthened his case in November 2025, after stopping Dan Hooker.

He has called out lightweight champion Topuria multiple times, but it seems like UFC and the ‘El Matador’ are not interested.

After Topuria recently announced that he is moving away from MMA for some time to deal with personal issues, UFC CEO Dana White announced Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje interim lightweight title fight, in which the American defeated the Briton by a unanimous decision on January 24.

Now, Cormier has said that UFC 324 main event justified Arman Tsarukyan’s snub.

“It feels like that’s a massive fight that is worthy of being on such a massive card,” Cormier said.

“And with Topuria being who he is, with Gaethje being who he is, an American guy holding a UFC title – look, the UFC booked Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje. (If) Paddy Pimblett won, you had a star who was going to fight Ilia for the belt.”

Cormier added that an American fighter holding a portion of a title with a showdown at the White House card makes more sense to him.

“Justin Gaethje won, now you have an American guy holding a portion of a title with a fight at the White House that is going to happen in June. It was a no-lose situation, and honestly I don’t know how we missed it,” he added.

“Everybody’s like, ‘Well, why is that dude, why isn’t it Arman?’ Now it kind of makes sense because now that Gaethje has the belt, you’ve got an American guy holding a title going into the White House.

“It worked one way or the other. Now it makes more sense to me.”