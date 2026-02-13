UAE beat India A in Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship

UAE's Samaira Dharnidharka (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship match against India A at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok on February 13, 2026. — Emirates Cricket Board

BANGKOK: Captain Esha Oza's anchoring half-century in the run chase led United Arab Emirates (UAE) to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over India A in the second match of the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship here at the Terdthai Cricket Ground on Friday.

India A captain Radha Yadav's decision to bat first backfired as they could accumulate 130/9 in their 20 overs.

Middle-order batter Anushka Sharma remained the top-scorer with a cautious 47 off 45 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries, followed by lower-order batter Tanuja Kanwar, who made a 25-ball 34.

Besides them, only right-handed opener Dinesh Vrinda could amass double figures, scoring a 13-ball 16.

Samaira Dharnidharka was the standout bowler for UAE, taking three wickets for 40 runs in his four overs, followed by Vaishnave Mahesh and captain Oza with two each, while Suraksha Kotte and Athige Silva chipped in with one apiece.

Set to chase 131, UAE comfortably struck the winning runs for the loss of just three wickets and four balls to spare, courtesy of a gritty half-century by their captain, Oza.

Oza oversaw the UAE's pursuit with an unbeaten 72 off 61 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries, including two sixes.



For her unbeaten half-century and two wickets, Oza was adjudged the Player of the Match.



She was adequately supported by fellow top-order batter Samaira Dharnidharka, who made a handy contribution with an anchoring 34 off 31 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six. The duo also shared a match-defining 71-run partnership for the second wicket.

For India, Prema Rawat, Yadav and Kanwar could claim one wicket apiece.

The seven-wicket victory put UAE into second position in the Group A standings of the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars Championship with points, only behind Pakistan due to an inferior net run rate.