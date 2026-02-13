T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan hold training session for blockbuster India clash

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB

COLOMBO: The Pakistan men's cricket team conducted an intense training session on Friday for the blockbuster ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against arch-rivals India, scheduled to be played here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

According to the details, the national cricketers partook in a three-hour-long training session at the aforementioned venue to acclimatise to the conditions.

During the rigorous session, the Green Shirts took part in batting, bowling and fielding drills under the supervision of the coaching staff.

Furthermore, the specialist batters and bowlers were tasked to meet different targets set by the coaches during the scenario-based practice.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming fixture holds great significance for both teams as a victory would virtually ensure qualification to the Super Eights stage, which will feature the top two teams from each of the four groups, and is set to get underway on February 21.

Currently, Pakistan are second in Group A standings of the T20 World Cup 2026 with four points in two matches, only behind India, who also have as many points after as many games but hold the edge due to a superior net run rate.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan and Usman Tariq.

Pakistan's remaining T20 World Cup 2026 schedule:

February 15 – against India at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

February 18 – against Namibia at SSC, Colombo