Waqar Younis announces social media exit following hacking incident

Bowling coach Waqar Younis. Photo: AFP

Bowling coach Waqar Younis on Friday announced that he will no longer be active on his social media accounts after his Twitter account was hacked.

In a video posted on Twitter, Younis said that his account on the micro-blogging site was hacked, which led to the hacker liking indecent videos on his behalf.

Critics were quick to lambaste Younis, to which he responded with what may be his final post on any of his social media accounts. He clarified that he was not the man behind inappropriate actions.

"I wake up to find that my Twitter was hacked and an inappropriate video was liked on my behalf," he said.

"I always thought that social media was a place to interact and connect."

The move, which the bowling coach said was not the first time, greatly upset him and his family.

"This person clearly will not straighten up his actions, therefore, it is best that I leave social media," he said.

"It has greatly upset me and my family and I'm making this decision on their behalf."

