Tom Aspinall provides major update on UFC future after eye surgery

An undated photo of UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Screengrab/YouTube

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has said that he doesn’t know when he will return to the cage or if he will return, following his latest eye surgery.

The British heavyweight underwent surgery on both eyes this week, caused by a double eye poke during a UFC 321 fight against Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence ended in a first-round no-contest on October 25, 2025.

Aspinall was hoping to start his highly anticipated title reign on a high note; however, when 25 seconds were left in the opening round, the Englishman suffered a nasty eye poke, and the bout was ruled a no-contest when the champion decided not to continue.

Tom Aspinall still faces a difficult journey to get back to the Octagon, as, according to him, he is finding it difficult to continue his routine work.

“Every time I try to change direction, it’s very disorientating," he told Uncrowned.

"The best way I can describe it is that it feels like I’m standing on a boat. I get really dizzy and it’s very difficult to focus on the area I’m attacking. It’s like I don’t know where I’m going. Right now, I’ve got a black spot in my eye and it’s there constantly."

Tom is likely to be ordered to defend his title against Gane in a rematch to resume the proceedings, but the heavyweight is refusing to contemplate a return to the cage.

"I love martial arts,” he added.

“I absolutely love it. I’ll never stop loving it, but I just hate the business. I think that fighters are just completely replaceable and the business will make you feel like that any chance it gets. Even if you get hit with an illegal move, which could affect the rest of your life, they don’t really give a [expletive deleted]. And no one else does either.

"I’m not even thinking about fighting at the minute. All I’m thinking about is getting my health right, so thinking about a return date is pointless until that happens."