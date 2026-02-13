T20 World Cup 2026: Group A points table after USA stun Netherlands

Netherlands' Zach Lion-Cachet gets bowled during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Netherlands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13, 2026. — AFP

CHENNAI: United States of America (USA) registered a thumping 93-run victory over Netherlands in the Group A match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Put into bat first, USA registered a formidable total of 196/6 in their 20 overs, courtesy of a blistering half-century by top-order batter Saiteja Mukkamalla.

The right-handed batter smashed five fours and four sixes on his way to a 51-ball 79. His efforts were backed by all-rounder Shubham Ranjane and captain Monank Patel, who made an unbeaten 48 and 36, respectively.

Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers for Netherlands, taking three wickets for 37 runs in his four overs, while Logan van Beek, Kyle Klein and Fred Klaassen made one scalp apiece.

Set to chase a daunting 197-run target, Netherlands' batting unit folded for a meagre 103 in 15.5 overs and thus succumbed to their second defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

All-rounder de Leede remained the top-scorer for Netherlands with a 17-ball 23, followed by captain Scott Edwards, who made 20 off 14 deliveries, while Max O'Dowd (13) and Roelof van der Merwe (10) were the others to amass double figures.

Harmeet Singh was the standout bowler for USA, taking four wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs, followed by Shadley van Schalkwyk with three wickets. Mohammad Mohsin bagged two, while Nosthush Kenjige chipped in with one.

The 93-run victory marked USA's first in the mega event and lifted them to the third position in Group A standings, besides keeping their Super Eights' hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Netherlands slipped to the fourth spot despite having one victory as the gruelling defeat in the aforementioned fixture dented their Net Run Rate.





Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate India 2 2 0 4 3.050 Pakistan 2 2 0 4 0.932 USA 3 1 2 2 0.533 Netherlands 3 1 2 2 -1.352 Namibia 2 0 2 0 -2.88

Defending champions India lead the standings with four points in two matches, closely followed by arch-rivals Pakistan, who boast the same record but an inferior net run rate.

Namibia, on the other hand, are at the bottom as they suffered defeats in each of their first two T20 World Cup 2026 matches against Netherlands and India, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that the top two teams from each of the four groups will advance into the Super Eights, scheduled to get underway on February 21.

