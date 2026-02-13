Tottenham agree deal with Igor Tudor for interim manager job

Former Juventus coach Igor Tudor before the Serie A match against Genoa at Allianz Stadium in Turin on March 29, 2025. — Reuters

Former Juventus boss Igor Tudor has agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for an interim manager job until the end of the season.

Tottenham, who are five points above the relegation zone, sacked their previous manager, Thomas Frank, earlier this week after a poor run of results in the Premier League.

Following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino in 2019, who led them to the Champions League final, Frank was Tottenham's fifth full-time manager.

According to BBC Sport, Spurs wanted an interim manager in place before the Monday training session.

The BBC reported that Tudor’s experience of making an immediate impact at previous clubs was kept in mind during the appointment.

The Croatian could be considered for the job permanently if he impresses in the role.

Tudor was sacked by Juventus in October 2025, after an eight-match winless streak. They drew five consecutive games in all competitions before slumping to three losses in a week to Como, Real Madrid and Lazio.

Under Tudor, 47, Juventus finished in fourth in Serie A last season and secured their place in the Champions League.

Igor Tudor, who used to play as a centre-back, spent nearly a decade as a player at Juventus, helping them win Serie A twice and reach the final of the Champions League.

The candidates for a permanent job at Tottenham Hotspur included former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, and his deal with the United States men's national football team runs until this summer's World Cup.

Roberto de Zerbi, who left the job at Marseille by mutual consent earlier this week, is also a potential candidate.