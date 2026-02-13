David Price hails Fabio Wardley as 'UK's best' heavyweight

An undated picture of British boxer Fabio Wardley. — Reuters

Former British heavyweight boxer David Price has hailed Fabio Wardley as the ‘number one heavyweight in the UK’ and predicted him as the winner in a potential fight against Daniel Dubois.

Wardley has recently become the WBO ruler, following Oleksandr Usyk's decision to vacate his belt rather than face the mandatory challenger in 2025.

The Briton has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also did the same with Justis Huni last year, so he is on a good run of form.

The 31-year-old has won 19 of his 21 fights through knockout power, and drew one with Frazer Clarke, which he then avenged emphatically, securing a first-round KO in the rematch a few months later.

Price, while speaking to Sky Sports, said that Wardley has shaken off white collar moniker which was sticking to him.

“Fabio Wardley, at the minute, I’d probably say he’s the number one heavyweight in the UK, he’s the most active, he’s got the best wins on his record recently, you know. And he’s surprised us all, and he’s shaken off this white-collar moniker, now, which was sticking to him,” Price said.

The former British boxer then predicted Fabio Wardley as the winner of a potential fight against Daniel Dubois.

“He’s a top, top fighter, and Dubois obviously is coming off the loss against Usyk, another top fighter; this is one to look forward to really, and I think I’ve got Fabio Wardley as the slight favourite, to be honest,” he added.

“I think he’s got the better momentum, he’s sharper, faster hands, I think Fabio Wardley will win that fight.”