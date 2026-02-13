T20 World Cup 2026: USA humble Netherlands to keep Super Eights hopes alive

USA's Harmeet Singh celebrates taking a wicket with teammate during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13, 2026. — AFP

CHENNAI: Saiteja Mukkamalla's half-century, followed by Harmeet Singh's four-wicket haul, led United States of America (USA) to a resounding 93-run victory over Netherlands in the 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Set to chase a daunting 197-run target, the Dutch side could accumulate a meagre 103 before getting bowled out in 15.5 overs.

All-rounder Bas de Leede remained the top-scorer for Netherlands with a 17-ball 23, followed by captain Scott Edwards, who made 20 off 14 deliveries, while Max O'Dowd (13) and Roelof van der Merwe (10) were the others to amass double figures.

Singh was the standout bowler for USA, taking four wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs, followed by Shadley van Schalkwyk with three wickets. Mohammad Mohsin bagged two, while Nosthush Kenjige chipped in with one.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards's decision to field first backfired as the USA piled up 196/6 in their 20 overs.

USA got off to a shaky start to their innings as opener Shayan Jahangir (20) fell victim to Kyle Klein on the penultimate delivery of the third over with just 27 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, captain Monank Patel was then joined by Mukkamalla in the middle for an anchoring 45-run partnership for the second wicket, which culminated with the former's dismissal in the ninth over.

Patel was outfoxed by Bas de Leede's slower delivery and walked back after scoring 36 off 22 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

USA then suffered another setback as Fred Klaassen dismissed Sanjay Krishnamurthi (one) 11 balls later and thus were reduced to 105/3 in 11 overs.

Mukkamalla then shared a crucial 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Shubham Ranjane until eventually falling victim to de Leede, who spearheaded Netherlands' bowling charge with sensational figures of 3/37 in his four overs.

Saiteja Mukkamalla remained the top-scorer for USA with a 51-ball 79, studded with five fours and four sixes.

Following his departure, Ranjane took the reins of USA's batting expedition and ensured a strong finish by adding valuable runs at the backend despite losing partners at the other end. He made an unbeaten 48 off 24 deliveries, laced with three fours and two sixes.

For Netherlands, Logan van Beek, Klaassen and Klein could pick up one wicket apiece besides de Leede.