LeBron James sets NBA record in Lakers’ win over Mavericks

LeBron James, deep in his 23rd season, has become the oldest player in NBA history to score a triple-double.

James, at 41 years and 44 days old, achieved the feat during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

LeBron contributed 28 points, including 12 assists, when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 2:06 to play. The crowd gave him a standing ovation when he checked out moments later with his 123rd career triple-double, the fifth-most in NBA history.

James surpassed Karl Malone, who set the record 22 years ago, when he recorded his final triple-double for the Lakers at 40 years and 127 days old.

“I guess I’m more appreciative of moments like this in my career, understanding where I’m at, at the later stage of my journey,” James said. “You definitely take it in a little bit more.”

LeBron James, who has missed 18 matches this season due to injury, was named to his record-extending 22nd consecutive NBA All-Star team this month. And he proved that he deserved that by delivering a dominant performance against the Mavs.

“I think what it represents is pretty cool — the fact that you can go out and have an impact in three facets of the game,” James said.

“Rebounding. The assists, obviously, are what I love the most. Being able to get my guys involved, throughout my career I’ve always loved that more than anything. And being able to put the ball in the basket, that’s part of this game as well.

“So I think what it means, to be able to have your hand in three facets of the game, making an impact in those three, that’s pretty cool.”