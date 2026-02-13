T20 World Cup 2026: Netherlands win toss, elect to bowl first against USA

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards (second from right) and USA's Monank Patel (second from right) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

CHENNAI: Netherlands have won the toss and opted to field first against the United States of America (USA) in the 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Playing XIs

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein and Fred Klaassen.

USA: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige and Ali Khan.

Head-to-head

Netherlands and USA have come face-to-face thrice in the shortest format, with the former boasting a perfect record with three victories.

Matches: 3

Netherlands: 3

USA: 0

Form Guide

Netherlands and USA enter the fixture with dismal momentum in their favour, as the latter have two victories in their last five matches in the shortest format, while the Dutch have just one triumph.

The upcoming fixture is a must-win for USA as a defeat would officially draw curtains on their hopes to qualify for the Super Eight stage, as they have lost their opening two matches against India and Pakistan, respectively.

Netherlands had a similar start to their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they succumbed to a three-wicket victory against Pakistan before securing a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Namibia to remain in contention for the next stage.

Netherlands: W, L, NR, L, L (most recent first)

USA: L, L, W, W, L