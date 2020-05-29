Throwback to when Pakistani fans met NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo signs poster of Pakistani fans. Photo: Bleacher Report/Bucks

Pakistan and basketball are as synonymous as USA and cricket. But of course, there are anomalies everywhere, such as a pair of Pakistani fans who travelled to the US just to meet Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The incident, which is old but whose video is making the rounds on Twitter again, sees Antetokounmpo aka Greek Freak meeting the said fans at a game against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Centre.

Upon seeing the fans' poster that said "we travelled 8,157 miles from Pakistan to see Giannis," the reigning NBA MVP acknowledged that, even confirming "[you're] from Pakistan?"

Antetokounmpo then posed for some photos and also measured his outstandingly large hands with the fans' normal-sized ones.

The 6'11 big man is one of the best basketball players on the planet and known for his humility and fun interactions with fans.





