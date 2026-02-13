Netherlands vs United States of America Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, NED vs USA Match 21

Netherlands and USA face off in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 13. 2026. — Geo Super

CHENNAI: The 21st match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between the United States of America (USA) and Netherlands here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Netherlands and USA have come face-to-face thrice in the shortest format, with the former boasting a perfect record with three victories.

Playing XIs

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w/c), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Kyle Klein and Fred Klaassen.

USA: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige and Ali Khan.