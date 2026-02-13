Aryansh, Sohaib shine as UAE defeat Canada to secure victory

Aryansh Sharma (left) celebrates after scoring a half-century during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 13, 2026. — AFP

DELHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) defeated Canada by five wickets to claim their first victory in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a target of 151, UAE reached the total with five wickets down in the final over, thanks to a brilliant partnership between Aryansh Sharma and Sohaib Khan.

Opening batter Aryansh Sharma top-scored with a composed 74 off 53 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes. Sohaib Khan supported him with a quickfire 51 off 29 deliveries, hitting four boundaries and four sixes.

In a tense finish, Muhammad Arfan came to the crease needing just one run off three balls and sealed the win with a boundary.

Earlier, UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem was dismissed cheaply for four off eight balls by Kaleem Sana, while Alishan Sharafu managed only five off 13 deliveries before falling to Saad Bin Zafar.

Canada’s Saad Zafar also struck twice more, dismissing Mayank Kumar and Harshit Kaushik for four and five, respectively, putting pressure on the UAE innings.

The match-winning partnership between Sharma and Khan turned the game in UAE’s favour, rescuing their side from what appeared to be a tight chase.

For Canada, Saad Bin Zafar finished with impressive figures of 3/14 in four overs, while Jaskaran Singh and Kaleem Sana claimed one wicket each.

Batting first, Canada struggled to build partnerships as Siddique wreaked havoc with the ball. Harsh Thaker top-scored with a fighting 50 off 41 deliveries, including two fours and three sixes, before falling to Siddique.

Navneet Dhaliwal contributed a crucial 34 off 28 balls, featuring four boundaries, but was run out by Mohammad Arfan.

Shreyas Movva added a quick 21 off 21 deliveries, including two fours, before Siddique sent him back to the pavilion. Other Canadian batters failed to make significant contributions.

Openers Yuvraj Samra and captain Dilpreet Bajwa were Siddique’s first two scalps, scoring 5 and 11 runs respectively.

Nicholas Kirton was dismissed cheaply for four off six balls by Muhammad Jawadullah, while Jaskaran Singh remained unbeaten on four. Dilon Heyliger ended the innings with a six on the final delivery.

For UAE, Junaid Siddique was the standout performer, claiming 5/35 in four overs, with Muhammad Jawadullah supporting with one wicket.