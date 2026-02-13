Former cricketers react to Zimbabwe's stunning win over Australia

The collage of photos shows former Pakistan Test batter Mohammad Yousuf (left) and former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs. — AFP

COLOMBO: Former international cricketers have lauded Zimbabwe after they registered a stunning victory over Australia in their second group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday.

Australia remain winless against the Chevrons in T20 World Cup history, with Zimbabwe winning both of their encounters in the tournament.

Batting first, Zimbabwe got off to a flying start as openers Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani stitched together a 61-run partnership to set the tone against the Kangaroos.

Bennett top-scored with an unbeaten 64 off 56 balls, striking seven fours, while Sikandar Raza provided late impetus with a brisk 25 off 13 deliveries, including two fours and a six, to power Zimbabwe to 169.

In reply, Australia were bowled out for 146 in a tense finish while chasing 170. The Kangaroos suffered an early setback when opener Josh Inglis was dismissed for eight off four balls, including a six, by Blessing Muzarabani.

Matthew Renshaw fought back with a crucial 65 off 44 balls, hitting five fours and a six, but Muzarabani removed him at a key stage.

The pacer also accounted for Adam Zampa, and with last batter Matthew Kuhnemann run out, Australia fell 23 runs short.

Muzarabani led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 4/23 in 3.3 overs. Brad Evans claimed three wickets, while Wellington Masakadza and Ryan Burl picked up one wicket apiece.

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs praised Zimbabwe’s effort on social media platform X.

“Zim with a very good win, bowled and fielded brilliantly,” Gibbs wrote.

Zim with a very good win , bowled and fielded brilliantly ✔️ #T20WorldCup — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 13, 2026

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also hailed Zimbabwe’s performance.

“A statement win from Zimbabwe! Beating Australia by 23 runs takes real character. And of course, Blessing turned out to be just that, a blessing in the truest sense, with a superb four-wicket spell. What an exciting tournament this is shaping up to be,” Tendulkar posted.

A statement win from Zimbabwe! 🇿🇼



Beating Australia by 23 runs takes real character. And of course, Blessing turned out to be just that, a blessing in the truest sense, with a superb 4 wicket spell.



What an exciting tournament this is shaping up to be! — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 13, 2026

Former Australia all-rounder Darren Lehmann questioned his side’s tactics.

“Can we bat first in a day game under that heat on these wickets please, not that hard. Well played Zimbabwe, fully deserved,” Lehmann wrote.

Can we bat first in a day game under that heat on these wickets please 🙏 🤷‍♂️#notthathard. Well played Zimbabwe fully deserved @ZimCricketv @CricketAus — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) February 13, 2026

Former Pakistan Test captain Mohammad Yousuf said Zimbabwe’s win should serve as inspiration.

“Zimbabwe stunned Australia, who were missing many of their senior stars and fielded a relatively young side. It proves that belief and execution can topple pedigree. Can Pakistan channel that same spirit to upset India on the big stage? Rivalries aren’t won on paper—they’re seized in the moment,” Yousuf wrote.

Zimbabwe stunned Australia, who were missing many of their senior stars and fielded a relatively young side. 💥

It proves that belief and execution can topple pedigree. Can Pakistan channel that same spirit to upset India on the big stage? Rivalries aren’t won on paper—they’re… — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 13, 2026

Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews described the result as a boost for the group’s competitiveness.

“Zimbabwe you beauty! What a performance! Group B is getting interesting,” Mathews wrote.

Zimbabwe you beauty! What a performance! Group B is getting interesting — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) February 13, 2026

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez also congratulated the team, posting: “Passionate Zimbabwe.”



