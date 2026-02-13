US President Donald Trump pardons five former NFL stars

Joe Klecko, member of the Pro football Hall of Fame class of 2023, at Symphony Hall on Feb 9, 2023. — Reuters

Five former NFL players received pardons from US President Donald Trump, White House Pardon czar Alice Marie Johnson announced on Thursday.

The awardees include Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon.

Johnson reported that the pardon was personally announced to Newton by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In 1993, two-time All-Pro defensive lineman of the New York Jets (19771988) Joe Klecko served three months, after lying to a federal grand jury about an auto-insurance fraud scheme. He became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

Nate Newton, 64, is a two-time All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Cowboys in the 1990s, who served 30 months after being caught with 175 pounds of marijuana in 2002.

Four months in 2004, Jamal Lewis, a 46-year-old running back, was charged with trying to make a drug transaction.

The 10-year career with the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns saw him rush 10,607 yards and 58 TDs.

Travis Henry is a 47-year-old former player with the Bills, the Titans and the Broncos who served three years in financing an interstate drug ring.

In the 1980s, Billy Cannon, Heisman Trophy winner at LSU (1959) and two-time All-Pro, served 3 years of a five-year sentence for counterfeiting and died in 2018 aged 80.