Liverpool boss Arne Slot monitors player workloads ahead of Brighton FA Cup clash

Liverpool manager Arne Slot against Sunderland in February 11, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool are carefully monitoring player workloads to avoid further injuries during a congested run of fixtures, manager Arne Slot has revealed ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watson Wataru Endo, a midfielder, suffered an ankle injury during the 1-0 win over Sunderland on Wednesday.

This is the fourth player in Liverpool to be added to the injury list following the defeat, which also includes the likes of Giovanni Leoni, Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong, who operate in the defence.

Slot stressed that Liverpool needs to focus on major competitions and pay close attention to player workloads in order to prevent additional injuries.

"We have three clear priorities: FA Cup, Champions League qualification and Champions League," Slot said.

"We are also aware of the limited options, so the load management is important, the last thing we need is another injury, so that is always the tough thing for a manager, to make the best decision every time. It wouldn't be the first time a player gets injured if they have to play three (games) in seven (days).

"Most important thing is we train today, listen to the players, see how they feel and make the best decisions."

Slot affirmed that Endo would spend a long time on the sidelines, although he gave a hint that academy players would be provided a chance against Brighton.

"I am always looking at the younger players, a few of them are closer and closer to first-team football," the Dutch manager said.

"Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni have had that and games like this could be an option, but it is about the right balance. We play a strong team and who to play is something to think about."

Liverpool is now ranked in sixth position in the Premier League based on 26 matches with 42 points, 13 points behind the top leaders, Arsenal.

They have already been guaranteed a direct entry into the playoffs of the Champions League through the top eight.