Miami Marlins bolster pitching staff with Chris Paddack signing

An undated picture of veteran right-hander Chris Paddack. — Reuters

The Miami Marlins have strengthened their pitching corps, signing veteran right-hander Chris Paddack to a one-year contract on Thursday.

The deal is not officially announced, but according to the reports of MLB Network, it is worth about 4 million, and there is one more 500,000 as incentives.

Paddack, 30, is making a comeback to the Marlins organisation, which drafted the player in the eighth round in the 2015 MLB Draft and traded him to San Diego the next year.

The previous season, he divided time between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins in 33 games (28 starts) with a 5-12 record and 5.35 ERA in 158 career-high innings, the most earned runs allowed in the American League.

Paddack, who has played over 6 seasons with the Padres, Twins and Tigers, has a record of 32-36 and an ERA of 4.64 in a total of 118 games. On Thursday later the Marlins also signed a one-year contract with 31-year-old reliever John King, but the details of his contract were not disclosed.

Last year, King appeared in 51 games with the St. Louis Cardinals, and he had a record of 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA. King was 16-14 with an ERA of 3.80 in 214 games across 6 seasons with the Rangers and the Cardinals.

To fit the newcomers, the Marlins put right-handed reliever Ronny Henriquez on the 60-day injured list following Tommy John surgery and assigned left-hand pitcher Josh Simpson.

Henriquez is likely to miss the whole 2026 season, whereas Simpson, 28, had 4-2 and 7.34 ERA in 31 appearances last year.

The transfers highlight the desire of Miami to add to its depth in the pitching in the run-up to the 2026 season.